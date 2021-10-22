2021 Refugee Restaurant Week ends on Sunday

BOISE, Idaho — You still have time to support local businesses during Refugee Restaurant Week.

It's all about encouraging the community to support refugee- or immigrant-owned businesses while checking out some special menu items that feature the flavors they bring to the Treasure Valley. That includes a special Syrian ice cream flavor available at The Stil's locations in downtown Boise and on Latah.

Other businesses include Sunshine Spice Cafe, which is owned by sisters who settled here from Afghanistan.

"Myself and my other sister, we are both artists, and my other two sisters, they bake and cook," said Homeyra Shams of Sunshine Spice Cafe. "We wanted to create a place to share our own talents and also be helpful to the community."

Idaho News 6

Sunshine Spice Cafe is also accepting donations for the International Rescue Committee. You can find that link on the Cafe's Facebook page.

Refugee Restaurant Week wraps up on Sunday. You can find a list of refugee-owned restaurants in Boise on the Idaho Office for Refugees website.