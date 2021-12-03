2021 Red Kettle Campaign launches in Treasure Valley

Each year The Salvation Army holds its Red Kettle campaign which gives the community an opportunity to donate to the organization during Christmas time.

The tradition started many years ago in San Francisco and continues to provide resources for community members across the Treasure Valley and the country.

“This year's goal is about $200,00. That will help us to continue to support the community with our food assistance, we have utility assistance, we provided motel vouchers this year and we helped over 30,000 individuals for the 2020 year with those resources,” Boise corps officer Treasure Valley coordinator Major Kimberly Stambaugh said.

“This does help support us to provide families with toys for children 12 and under along with a food box and a gift card to go purchase a new item so they can have a nice Christmas and have hope this Christmas season,” Stambaugh said.

There are a few different ways to donate. If you head to a local grocery store like Fred Meyer, Albertsons, Walmart, and more, you may see the red kettle at the entrance.

If you don't have cash, they have a QR code you can scan and donate right from your phone.

“Just having cash on hand sometimes is limited and there has to be ways we meet the need without any barriers and definitely don’t want any barriers to providing support,” Stambaugh said. "Our goal is to help and our goal is to meet the needs. It's definitely important that we have this campaign to help meet the need because it helps us raise the dollars that we need to be able to continue to provide the support that we do."

The campaign runs until December 24.