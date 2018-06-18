2018 Northfork Championship brings kayakers from around the world

The 7th annual Northfork championship took place this weekend on the Payette River.

The best kayakers from around the world came to showcase their skills on this legendary stretch of water. The competition also featured a pair of local competitors-Alec and Hayden Voorhees, Alec finished 4th.

"It's like the Olympics of whitewater, it doesn't get any harder than this", said Abraham Herrera, who hails from Ecuador.

This year, Aniol Serrasolses from Spain came in first place and was described as having the "fastest blades in the water."

Here are the top ten finishers.

1. Aniol Serrasolses 1:49.61

2. Gerd Serrasolses 1:50.39

3. Dane Jackson 1:50.78

4. Alec Voorhees 1:59-27

5. Kyle Hull 2:00.53

6. Evan Moore 2.01.19

7. Vavra Hradilek 2:01.66

8. Todd Wells 2:02.75

9. Tad Dennis 2:03.35

10. Pedro Astora 2:03.3