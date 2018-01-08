2018 Legislative session kicks off and Governor Otter delivers State of the State Address

BOISE - The 2018 Idaho Legislative Session kicks off Monday, January, 9th. Governor Otter also delivers his final State of the State Address at the Statehouse at 1 p.m.

Republican and Democratic leaders from the house and senate have outlined their goals for the new year.

Tax reform, public school funding, work-force development and campaign finance reform are on their agenda.



2018 is of course an election year and leadership says they'll be working to keep those running for office on track to serve the people of Idaho.



"Most of these candidates know where the line is and if they don't and I'm in the chair, I'll remind them," said House Speaker Scott Bedke- (R) Oakley.

"I don't think it's going to affect the work a whole lot. It's just as the Speaker says. It might be performed by some with a little more flamboyance, but not by most of us. It's just gonna continue on," said President Pro Tem Brent Hill- (R) Rexburg.