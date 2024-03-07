20-game conference for Men's Basketball

On Thursday, the Mountain West Conference announced that men’s basketball will play a 20-game Conference slate starting with the 2024-25 season.

Mountain West states that expanding the conference schedule from 18 to 20 games aligns with their goal to maximize NCAA tournament bids at the highest seeds possible. The 20-game schedule ensures that each MW school plays every Conference opponent twice, once at home and once on the road.

“I am very excited to see the Mountain West move to a 20-game conference schedule. We’re the premier basketball conference on the West Coast," said Leon Rice, the head coach of Boise State Men's Basketball. "This move positions our league as one of the best in the country. A balanced schedule is going to strengthen our league and ensure we continue to place more teams in the NCAA Tournament.”

The change to a 20-game schedule will prompt an earlier start to the conference season, pushing intra-league dates earlier in December.