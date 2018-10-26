NAMPA - The Canyon County Sheriff's office has taken into custody two people in connection to an aggravated assault in Nampa. Police responded to the 37 hundred block of East Amity Avenue just after 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Police say three male suspects and two women arrived at a residence and began an argument with a man that lived there. One of the men pulled out a handgun and fired four shots at the victim. Nobody was injured.

The shooting suspect proceeded to run on foot, and the women left in vehicles. The other two men were taken into custody.

This is still a developing story, and we will update you as we get more information.