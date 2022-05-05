Watch
2 Pocatello police officers shot while responding to disturbance call

PPD-officer-involved-shooting3-860x649.jpg
Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com
Officers continue to investigate the shooting, which occurred around 1:40 a.m. Thursday morning. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com<br/><br/>
Posted at 11:52 AM, May 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-05 13:52:41-04

POCATELLO, Idaho — This article was originally published by Nate Eaton of East Idaho News.

Two Pocatello police officers were shot while responding to a disturbance early Thursday morning.

The shooting happened around 1:40 a.m. when the officers were called to 941 East Bridger Street.

“Immediately upon the officers’ arrival, a male subject fired upon them, and officers returned fire,” a Pocatello police news release says. “Two Pocatello officers were wounded in the exchange of gunfire as well as the suspect.”

The man and the officers were taken to the hospital. Their names and conditions have not been released.

Investigators say this was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public. The Regional Officer-Involved Shooting team is now investigating.

pocatello officer involved shooting
Officers investigate the area in front of a home on East Bridger Street approximately seven hours after the officer-involved shooting. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com

