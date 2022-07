Boise will host two pre-season NHL games this fall, officials with the Idaho Steelheads announced Wednesday.

The Arizona Coyotes and Las Vegas Golden Knights will play October 8 at the Idaho Central Arena ahead of the NHL season kicking off.

This game will give local hockey fans a chance to see some of the best hockey players.

