2 dead after pickup truck crashes into Snake River in eastern Idaho

MENAN, Idaho — Two people died Saturday morning after a pickup truck left the road and landed upside down in the Snake River near Menan in eastern Idaho, according to the Idaho State Police.

The crash happened at 7:21 a.m. on Twin Butte Road, just north of Menan.

ISP said a Ford F-350 was traveling south on Twin Butte Road near the Menan Bridge when it left the road, struck an embankment and landed upside down in the river.

The driver, an 18-year-old from Rigby, and a juvenile passenger from Idaho Falls died at the scene, authorities said.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Madison County Sheriff's Office, Bonneville County Sheriff's Dive Team, Rigby Police Department and Central Fire Department assisted at the scene.

ISP is investigating the crash.