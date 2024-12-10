2,700 care items sent to troops in Kuwait thanks to Red Cross of Idaho and Montana

The Red Cross of Idaho and Montana collected more than 2,700 items for troops serving in Kuwait this holiday season.

Donations, including lip balm, sunscreen, snacks, and laundry detergent, were accepted at any of Red Cross blood donation centers across the region and sent to those serving at Camp Buehring in Kuwait.

“We would like to thank everyone who helped make the holidays a little bit brighter for these brave men and women serving across the globe and away from their loved ones,” said Sara Cease, Red Cross Service to the Armed Forces director for Montana and Idaho. “Your kindness and generosity warm our hearts.”

The care packages were possible thanks to a partnership between Red Cross and the Idaho Environmental Coalition, whose volunteers helped assemble the packages and ship them to Kuwait.

“The Idaho Environmental Coalition really cares about our armed forces, and we have many veterans who work for us,” Malarie Hahn said. “This is something that our workforce is really passionate about. We are happy to support the Red Cross and their Service to the Armed Forces program.”