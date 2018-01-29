1st place McCall Winter Carnival Ice Sculpture Damaged

The first prize-winning work of art at the McCall Winter Carnival is now in shambles and the organizers believe it was vandalized.

The McCall Winter Carnival posted a photo on their Facebook page showing this year's 1st place winning ice sculpture of a sled dog team in pieces. Organizers say they found the sculpture in front of Ruby's Kitchen Sunday morning and don't know how it was damaged.

Officials say they don't want to point fingers; instead, they're using this as an opportunity to remind everyone about the hard work that goes into building one of these works of art and are asking the public to support the local business