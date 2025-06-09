Watch Now
18-year-old killed by boulder while camping in northern Idaho

Clearwater County
CLEARWATER COUNTY, Idaho — An 18-year-old Lewiston man died Saturday night when a large boulder fell on him at a campsite in northern Idaho, authorities said.

Sheldon Medford was camping near Ahsahka when the accident occurred around 9:35 p.m., according to the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office.

Crews from multiple agencies, including the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office, Clearwater County Ambulance Service, Orofino Fire Department, and Nez Perce Tribal Police, responded to the scene about one mile down Northfork Drive.

Officials say Medford was pronounced dead at the scene after being pinned under the boulder. The investigation remains ongoing.

