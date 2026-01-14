$15,000 reward for information leading to conviction of Idaho grizzly bear killer

This article was originally published by East Idaho News

STANLEY — The reward for information leading to the killer of a female grizzly bear has been increased to $15,000.

According to a news release from the Center for Biological Diversity, they are looking for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the illegal killing of a federally protected grizzly bear in northern Idaho.

The bear, a female grizzly from the Cabinet-Yaak Ecosystem, was killed in late 2025, near Perkins Lake close to Stanley.

The release states that the area is home to the most imperiled grizzly bear population in the lower 48 states, the Cabinet-Yaak, whose population is small, isolated, and struggling to recover, making the loss of any female especially devastating.

Wildlife officials reportedly determined that the bear was not posing a threat at the time she was shot.

“This was a tragic, completely preventable loss and the consequences to grizzly recovery are enormous,” said Kristine Akland, Northern Rockies director at the Center for Biological Diversity in the release. “In a population this small and fragile, every female is critical to survival. Losing even one can tip the balance toward the decline of the entire population. We’re increasing the reward because the person responsible for killing this bear needs to be held accountable.”

According to the release, the death of even one adult female can lead to dire consequences for the Cabinet-Yaak grizzlies.

“Researchers have concluded that in populations this small, the difference between growth and decline can hinge on the loss of just one or two adult females per year, meaning this single killing could set back recovery efforts for years,” the release says.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has offered up to $7,000 for information leading to an arrest or conviction, with additional funds provided through Idaho’s Citizens Against Poaching program. The Center’s contribution brings the total reward to $15,000.

Grizzly bears in the Cabinet-Yaak Ecosystem are protected as a threatened species under the Endangered Species Act. According to the release, killing one is a federal crime punishable by substantial fines and prison time.

Federal and state wildlife officials are asking anyone with information about this killing to contact the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service TIPs line at (844) FWS-TIPS (397-8477) or https://www.fws.gov/wildlife-crime-tips. Tips can also be made to Citizens Against Poaching at (800) 632-5999 or citizensagainstpoaching.org. Callers may remain anonymous.

