14-year-old stabbed at Wahooz, entire building evacuated

The stabbing of a 14-year-old boy at Wahooz Family Fun Zone has caused the building to be evacuated.

The Meridian Police Department says the young man was stabbed by an unknown assailant, and that further details are currently under investigation. The 14-year-old boy was transported to a nearby hospital for their injuries.

As of Saturday evening, three ambulances were on-scene, along with two fire trucks and multiple police units as well.

This is a currently developing story, details will be updated when available.