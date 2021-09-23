13-year-old girl taken into custody at Rigby Middle School for having gun

This article was written by Nate Sunderland of East Idaho News.

A 13-year-old girl was taken into custody for having a firearm at Rigby Middle School on Thursday morning.

Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson said the student was found in the bathroom with the firearm and apprehended by the school resource officer.

Anderson said the gun was in the girl’s backpack, she never pointed at anyone and no shots were fired.

The incident occurred around 9:15 a.m., according to Jefferson County dispatchers.

EastIdahoNews.com received multiple calls and emails about a lockdown situation at Jefferson schools. Shortly afterward, Jefferson County School District 251 issued the following statement:

“There has been an incident at Rigby Middle School. A student did have a weapon, but the issue was resolved by the resource officer. There are no injuries, and all of the students are safe. School will continue at Rigby Middle School today, but parents may choose to pick up their students. Thank you.”

Two students and a custodian were shot, but not killed, during a shooting at Rigby Middle School in May. The shooter, in that case, was a sixth-grade female. For more information click here.

This is a developing story.