12-year-old pianist from Eagle to perform at Carnegie Hall

EAGLE, ID - It often takes many years of practice, sometimes even decades, to perform at Carnegie Hall. That is, unless you’re 12-year-old Truman Walker of Eagle.

“At about eight years old, he just chose piano as his life pursuit,” said Suzanne Clive, Walker’s piano instructor. “That’s pretty rare…that’s pretty special.”

Walker has won numerous awards for his talent on the keys.

Now, the soft-spoken pre-teen is preparing for the performance of a lifetime.

“I practice around three hours a day, and then on Mondays and Thursdays, I have a lesson for an hour,” Walker said.

Walker is preparing to take center stage at Carnegie Hall in New York City.

“[I’m looking forward to] just being there and getting to play one of my favorite songs,” Walker said.

Truman’s instructor of five years, Suzanne Clive, is helping him prepare for his performance. He’s the first of her students to play at the prestigious venue.

“I think people don’t necessarily understand all of the years and years of hard work and practice that comes to even a five-minute performance,” Clive said. “So, it’s a tremendous amount of work, but I think it’s a labor of love for Truman, for sure.”