12-year-old injured after bison charges in Yellowstone National Park

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK — A 12-year-old park visitor was injured by a bison in Yellowstone National Park on Friday morning, officials said.

The incident happened around 9:15 a.m. near the Mud Volcano area, according to a press release. Emergency medical crews responded and transported the child to a hospital. Officials did not release additional details on the extent of the child's injuries.

The encounter is under investigation.

Park officials are warning visitors to keep their distance from wildlife. Visitors are required to stay at least 25 yards from large animals, including bison, elk, deer, moose, bighorn sheep and coyotes, and 100 yards from bears, wolves and cougars.

Officials say animals may appear calm but can react aggressively if approached or startled.

Bison are responsible for more human injuries in Yellowstone National Park than any other animal. They can run up to three times faster than people and will defend their space if they feel threatened, officials said.

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