12 people receive American citizenship as Boise celebrates World Refugee Day

BOISE, Idaho — 12 people from ten different countries became citizens of the United States on Saturday, including Sakhi Hasmati who came to America in 2018 from Afghanistan.

"From where I’m coming from it’s even difficult to reach such a country," said Hasmati. "Being here I feel like I’m dreaming especially with my colleagues, my friends and my family. What more can I ask, I think it is really my day you know."

Hasmati made the journey to Idaho to live be with his parents. He has become a productive member of society getting a job, his own place and he's proud to be an American.

"Of course, I mean I'm excited I have been waiting for this day for a very long time," said Hasmati. "It’s kind of like my dream came true finally, because now I can vote and I can have a passport."

The citizenship ceremony was part of the World Refugee Day celebration in the Grove Plaza with all the different cultures in Boise that we have from around the world.

The day included unique food, arts and crafts from around the globe and live performances by several different groups including the Volition Choir out of Africa.

"The meaning of the song we were singing says there is not another god like him," said Clement Muamba of the choir.

Mayor Lauren McLean read a proclamation, there were several booths that provide resources for refugees and most of all it gave everybody a chance to come together sharing in all the unique cultures we have here in the City of Trees.

"I think it is really good because I’m seeing different cultures and meeting different people that is my pleasure for me," said Muamba.

The day of events was organized by the Idaho Office for Refugees on this day that is recognized all over the world.

The new American citizens came from Burundi, the Congo, Burma, Ukraine, Sudan, Chile, Cambodia, Afghanistan, Canada and the Philippines.

World Refugee Day officially happens on Tuesday, June 20.