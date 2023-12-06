BOISE, Idaho — Dec. 14th will mark 11 years since the Sandy Hook tragedy. In the years following, over 1 million Americans have been shot and over 400,000 have lost their lives to gun violence.

The Newtown Action Alliance Foundation (NAAF), the charitable arm of the Newtown Action Alliance (NAA) and the Idaho Chapter of Survivors Empowered are hosting the 11th Annual National Vigil for All Victims of Gun Violence in Boise.

The vigil on Dec. 6 aims to shine a light on gun violence across the US while honoring those who have fallen.

Organizers with the event say it's a time to come together as a community and support those who have been impacted by gun violence.

The event starts at 5 pm at the Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial in downtown Boise. More details are available on the event page.