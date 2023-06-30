11-year-old who spent 24 hours in a box raises thousands

BOISE, Idaho — What started as a fun summer break project gained enough attention and support to raise over $2,600!

When we first spoke to Ollie, he was just beginning his 24-hour box challenge, and he thought he’d only raise $100 for his charity of choice. In this case, he chose the Boise Valley Habitat for Humanity non-profit.

“For us, $2,600 means carpeting for a new house for a family, it means paint on the walls, it means a new light fixture, in a kid's first bedroom,” says Janessa Chastain, the Executive Director of Boise Valley Habitat for Humanity.

Allie Triepke, KIVI

Executive Director Chastain was in Chicago at a Habitat for Humanity conference when she heard about Ollie’s project.

“It’s great because we were talking about how the job can be hard and some of the challenges we face. It was such a joy for me to be able to share with everyone what this amazing kid back home was doing to raise money for us,” says Chastain. “It reminded us of how much the community does care about the work that we do.”

Ollie says he chose Habitat For Humanity because he loves shopping at their non-profit thrift store called Restore.

“It’s exciting for me that the next generation of builders is learning about Restore,” says Chastain. "I think it is such an amazing resource for people in the community who are doing home projects.”

Boise Valley Habitat For Humanity has several options for members of the community to get involved, including volunteering, donating, or shopping at Restore.