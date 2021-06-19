10 Barrel Brewing Company hosts Drag Brunch to raise money for Boise PrideFest

BOISE — “We’re a community that is always a minority, so thank you so much for being here with us today," Denimm Cain, the Drag Brunch MC said while opening the event. "We love you. We thank you so much. Cheers to you. Let's party and let's have a great time together as family. Cheers.”

Champagne was popping, tables were danced on, and people were making it rain dollar bills as 10 Barrel Brewing Company hosted Boise's first-ever drag brunch.

To celebrate Pride Month and the upcoming festival drag queens worked the runway at the sold-out event.

"The energy amongst everybody and seeing all the drag performers take the time to give back to this community and come out here and perform I think that has been the biggest thing," Ryan Russell, Boise Pridefest's Board Member said. "And just seeing people happy and cheering and enjoying themselves and also supporting a local business."

It was an event full of love, acceptance, and community.

"It’s awesome. That’s always the one thing I have loved about Idaho and Boise in general and the surrounding areas. With the flags yesterday within several hours we had community support raising funds and then last night we all met down there at 6 o'clock and we were able to get the flags rehung," Russell said. "And then to see this huge crowd show up at the event today is phenomenal and means a lot to myself and to every member of the community and everybody that works so hard behind the scenes to make sure that pride is celebrated in Idaho."

The drag brunch was put on by Boise Pridefest to raise money for their three-day festival in September that is free for anyone to attend.

This is the first time the event is three days long.

"We are going to have the best time. We are going to three days and we are going to have the best party to celebrate equality and pride in September," Russell said. "So yeah this is a small glimpse. We’ve got a major lineup and setup for you in September and we hope to see everybody downtown."

The full schedule for Pridefest will be released in August.

For more information on Boise Pride visit their website, at boisepridefest.org.

You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram for more.