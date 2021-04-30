$1 million donated to Idaho non-profits in two days

IDAHO — Idahoans have donated $1 million on the second day of Idaho Gives, which is a week-long campaign this year. Nearly 600 registered Idaho non-profits have received donations and more than 4,500 people have donated.

More than 650 non-profits have signed up for this year's campaign.

“We truly love watching Idaho Gives reach these milestones! It is a reminder of the impact the nonprofit sector has on our state, and a wonderful way for us to celebrate together,” says Evin Bask of the Idaho Nonprofit Center.

Y'all did it! $1 MILLION for Idaho organizations! The donation that pushed us over was to Love INC and they get an extra $500 prize! #IdahoGives https://t.co/UsjMuyvEMH pic.twitter.com/ZTZy5KnTiM — IdahoGives (@IdahoGives) April 30, 2021

Idaho Gives ends at midnight on May 6. Donations will be accepted on the Idaho Gives website or by phone at 1-877-ID-GIVES, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Donors, supporters and non-profits are encouraged to post pictures on social media using #IdahoGives.