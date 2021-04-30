Watch
$1 million donated to Idaho non-profits in two days

Idaho Gives
Posted at 3:17 PM, Apr 30, 2021
IDAHO — Idahoans have donated $1 million on the second day of Idaho Gives, which is a week-long campaign this year. Nearly 600 registered Idaho non-profits have received donations and more than 4,500 people have donated.

More than 650 non-profits have signed up for this year's campaign.

“We truly love watching Idaho Gives reach these milestones! It is a reminder of the impact the nonprofit sector has on our state, and a wonderful way for us to celebrate together,” says Evin Bask of the Idaho Nonprofit Center.

Idaho Gives ends at midnight on May 6. Donations will be accepted on the Idaho Gives website or by phone at 1-877-ID-GIVES, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Donors, supporters and non-profits are encouraged to post pictures on social media using #IdahoGives.

