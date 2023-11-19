1 dead in Nampa housefire

NAMPA, Idaho — Early on Nov. 18, the Nampa Idaho Fire Department responded to reports of a fire in a residence. When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and fire conditions.

During their search of the scene fire crews located an occupant inside the burning building. Unfortunately, the victim succumbed to injuries after being removed from the structure. No other occupants were located in the building.

Fire crews from Nampa, Caldwell, Upper Deer Flat and the Canyon County Paramedics worked for around 5 hours to extinguish the fire.

The Nampa Fire Department is reminding Idahoans to service their heating sources and ensure that their home has working smoke detectors as we enter into the colder winter months.