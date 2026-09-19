1 dead, 1 injured after crash in Bonneville County; ISP investigates

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal collision in Bonneville County that involved three vehicles.

ISP says the crash happened on Friday around 2:17 p.m. on US20 mile marker 297.9.

According to ISP, a Kia collided with a Kentworth Semi with a Kayln Co. trailer. Officials said a Ford F-150 then crashed into the Kia.

The Kia driver died at the scene.

The Kenworth's driver was uninjured, and the Ford's driver sustained injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital. The driver of the Ford was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact ISP at 208-528-3408.