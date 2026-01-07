$1.03 billion will be returned to Washington, D.C. in case of Medicaid expansion repeal, Idaho lawmaker says

IDAHO CAPITOL — Idaho Representative John Gannon (D) of District 17 released a statement claiming he wrote to the Legislative Services Office and found that Idaho receives $1.03 billion from the federal government for Medicaid Expansion health services.

If Idaho votes to repeal a Medicaid expansion, the $1.03 billion will return to Washington, D.C., Representative Gannon said.

"You can bet that other states with Medicaid Expansion will try to grab this extra money for their own programs," Representative Gannon said.

The legislature's DOGE Task Force Committee and other representatives have expressed their support for repealing the Medicaid Expansion, a recommendation that Gannon called "one of the worst business decisions in Idaho history."

Representative Josh Tanner (R) of Eagle stood in firm opposition to the expansion during the committee's end-of year meeting, claiming the program keeps working Idahoans out of the workforce.

The Medicaid Expansion will be voted on in the upcoming legislative session.