"The biggest ever" planting day at Table Rock

One of Boise's most iconic trails is getting a little extra TLC this weekend thanks to hundreds of dedicated volunteers.

The famous "Table Rock" hillside on Boise's northeast edge was the site of a devastating wildfire back in 2016 that destroyed much of the plant life along the trail.

Volunteers planted sagebrush, yarrow, and bitterbrush with help from the Bureau of Land Management, Idaho Fish and Game, and the City of Boise.

Crews said today's planting day was "the biggest ever" in a continued effort to restore the area to its former glory.



