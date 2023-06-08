New Apple feature allows for video voicemails

We have sure come a long way from rewinding the cassette tape in the answering machine.

This week, Apple announced new features that will be available on its upcoming iOS 17 software. Among them is the ability to send video voicemails through FaceTime.

According to Apple, video and audio messages can soon be sent via FaceTime and viewed later. Apple also added the ability to use reactions during FaceTime videos, including hearts, balloons, fireworks, laser beams, rain and more. These features can be activated using simple gestures.

Another new update involves the ability to use FaceTime on Apple TV 4K. Apple said FaceTime videos could be initiated on Apple TVs or transferred from the iPhone to the Apple TV 4K. Apple said using Center Stage, users "will have perfect framing even as they move around the room."

Apple said its iOS 17 will be available for iPhone users this fall.

"With iOS 17, we've made iPhone more personal and intuitive by deeply considering the features we all rely on every day," said Craig Federighi, Apple's senior vice president of software engineering. "Phone, FaceTime, and Messages are central to how we communicate, and this release is packed with updates we think our users are going to love."

Apple has a full list of iOS 17’s new features on its website.

