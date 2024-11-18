Your eyes aren't deceiving you: Buddy the Elf decorates Treasure Valley homes

NAMPA, Idaho — Ryan Kemp and his brother-in-law Brian are Buddy the Elf as they decorate clients' homes for the holidays— spreading elf culture throughout the Treasure Valley,



"Between the two of us, we're starting to grow and we love putting up Christmas lights and spreading joy, that's what we do"

Neighbors would agree it's hard to feel like a cotton-headed ninny muggins when you see them on your street.

You can contact Buddy for your Elf Culture needs at LittleBuddyLights.com.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

"We bought these for Halloween and I was like 'We should just do ours in this.' It's more fun, right?" says Ryan Kemp, dressed as Buddy the Elf, as he decorates a client's home.

What started as some family fun has grown into a full-fledged holiday business. Ryan Kemp and his brother-in-law Brian are Little Buddy Lights.

"Between the two of us, we're starting to grow and we love putting up Christmas lights and spreading joy, that's what we do," Kemp says.

Neighbors would agree it's hard to feel like a cotton-headed ninny muggins when you see [these guys] on your street.

"We'll get people who full-on stop, wave, take pictures. Let's be real, who's going to believe there were actual elves on top of a house putting up Christmas lights," said Kemp.

The Buddies provide custom-cut Christmas lights as ornate as the homeowner wishes. Over the years learning all kinds of tricks to create the best visuals possible

"You bust off the clip to hide it," Kemp shows, "and then you can hide it and put your clips here so you have a continuous line."

Ryan and Brian's kids also like to get involved despite the cold.

"Well I like to earn money... It was cold this morning but it's not anymore," said the Kemp kids.

During the summer, the duo gives an insight into what Buddy does during the offseason away from the seven levels of the Candy Cane forest, past the sea of twirly-swirly gum drops, and through the Lincoln Tunnel.

And while the best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear, the brothers encourage homeowners to get the whole family in on the fun.

"We usually bring a little speaker and play music. It's just an experience, we come, they show up, and we put up their Christmas lights. Last night we had a Griswold lighting, we didn't do the drumroll, and it did turn on... so that was exciting," Kemp recalls.

