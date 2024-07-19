Year two of CWI's 'Youth Rodeo 101' for Nampa Boys & Girls Club

NAMPA, Idaho — The College of Western Idaho and the Snake River Stampede partner to bring Youth Rodeo 101 to the Boys & Girls Club of Nampa providing education and opportunity around rodeo events and livestock.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

The Snake River Stampede continues with one of the College of Western Idaho newest classes -- Youth Rodeo 101 -- for the Boys & Girls Club of Nampa providing access to the rodeo and agriculture world that they may not get in the classroom or home.

"Being able to come in here today and see the rodeo grounds, to see the pens, and the animals, and horses, and cows, and to learn all those things is huge for our families and kids," Canyon County Boys & Girls Club CEO Melissa Gentry

Year two of the partnership between CWI, the Stampede, and the Boys & Girls Club introducing students to not only the events of the rodeo but the role livestock plays and the jobs they perform.

"I like the saddle bronc most," said Madalyn of the events.

Brown Bus also donated transportation for the clinic.

The special skills leaving impressions on what could be the next generation of rodeo stars who wouldn't otherwise be exposed to the sports.

"What I learned about horseback riding is that it can be fun, it can be dangerous, sometimes you can fall, and horseback riding you have to concentrate on it," 5th grader Daniel Farias

Professional bareback rider Clayton Biglow made a trip to Nampa while on vacation in McCall to teach the kids some fundamentals and to have fun.

"It's great for the kids and it's good for us contestants that are here, takes us back a little bit to..."

"When you were this height?" I fiinished as I gestured to a student in line next to me.

"Yeah, well I'm not far off that," Biglow joked of his 5'6" height.