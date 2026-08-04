Woman charged in Nampa arson investigation

NAMPA, Idaho — A Nampa woman was charged with burglary and first-degree arson after officials say she set fire to a home, later admitting to police it was because she was "angry about her living arrangements".

The Nampa Police Department said that at 3:54 p.m. on Monday, Nampa Dispatch received several calls regarding a residential structure fire in the 1800 block of Ridge Point Avenue.

While crews worked to extinguish the blaze, they discovered the fire may have been set intentionally and requested an arson investigation.

Nampa Police Detectives, Arson Investigators and Evidence Technicians were sent to the scene.

Nampa Police Department

Police say detectives spoke to 34-year-old Daphnee Amike Onuoha, who told police she lived at the home with two relatives and admitted to setting the fire because she was upset with her current living situation.

Police confirm that no one else was home at the time of the fire.

Onuoha was arrested and transported to the Canyon County Jail. She is being charged with burglary and first-degree arson.

NPD says that a Nampa firefighter was injured during the response. Police say that he was transported to a local hospital, but has since been released and is back to full duty status.

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