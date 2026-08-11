Who’s responsible for that sign? Nampa and ITD split responsibility along state highways

NAMPA, Idaho — The 70-mile-per-hour speed limit signs for semitrucks that came down across Idaho last month have already been recycled, but their removal highlights how responsibility for road signs is divided between the state and local governments.

WATCH How Nampa and ITD divide responsibility for signs along state highways

Nampa and ITD divide responsibility for signs along state highways

Within Nampa, State Highways 45 and 55 pass through the city, along with Interstate 84 business loops.

“We take care of 12th Avenue, which is Highway 45,” Robert Newman with the Nampa Traffic Division said. The city also maintains signs along the I-84 business loops and Highway 55.

Along those routes, the Idaho Transportation Department remains responsible for speed limit signs and the black-and-white shields identifying the highways.

Nampa maintains the other stop signs, one-way signs and traffic-flow signs, along with warnings, advisories and most other regulatory signs.

That places more than 17,000 plotted signs under the city’s care, even before accounting for new development, construction and signs inherited through annexation.

The type of sign determines how quickly the city responds when one is damaged or knocked down. Stop and yield signs are considered emergencies, while speed limit and no-parking signs are generally lower priorities.

“Yield signs, they’re just like a stop sign. They are considered an emergency,” Newman said. “We’re on the spot as soon as we catch wind of it.”

If an emergency replacement is not already in stock, workers estimate they can manufacture and reinstall one in about an hour.

Stephanie Baldwin estimated that producing signs in-house saves the city about 60% to 70%. It also shortens the amount of time crews must wait for a replacement.

“It would take like a week or more to be able to order something in compared to us just being able to go to our computer and print everything out,” Baldwin said.

Workers print designs onto reflective material before applying a laminate that protects against ultraviolet light, fading and some vandalism. The signs must follow standards established in the federal Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices.

Most retired city signs are sent to North American Recycling. Depending on the city’s supply of blank aluminum, workers can also prime some old signs and print a new design over them.

The traffic division’s work extends beyond roads. It is also responsible for other city signage, including the Welcome to Nampa sign replaced in April through a project requested by late Mayor Rick Hogaboam.

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