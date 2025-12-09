Who turned out the lights? Squirrels sabotage Nampa's Christmas tree lights, leaving downtown dark

NAMPA, Idaho — If you noticed Nampa's Christmas tree lacking its usual holiday magic over the weekend, you might have blamed the Grinch. But city officials say this holiday sabotage didn't come from Whoville , it came from a few squirrels who chewed through the tree's lighting system and are now on the naughty list.

It's a scene straight out of Christmas Vacation.

WATCH | See how Nampa is deterring the vandals—

Squirrels knock out Nampa's 22,000 Christmas lights in weekend sabotage

City Forester Adam Mancini's phone was blowing up Friday night with neighbors calling the mayor's office, wondering where Christmas went in downtown Nampa. When crews showed up to the city's Christmas tree, they discovered the circuit breaker had blown, and all 22,000 lights were out, thanks apparently to some downtown Nampa squirrels.

"Due to a little bit of squirrel damage to the wires and the rain that we got Friday— so the rain, in combination with some exposed wires, as I have in my hands, triggered the breaker to go," Mancini said.

Ultrasonic speakers are now in place as one method to deter the vandals, along with a natural spray that's surprisingly festive.

"Peppermint oil, this is. Highly concentrated peppermint oil, so it's perfect for the holidays," Mancini said.

Mancini said this happened at the end of last season, but the squirrels have started early this year. Before that, there had never been a pest problem with the city's Christmas display.

