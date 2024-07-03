Where to watch early Independence Day fireworks in the Treasure Valley

NAMPA, Idaho — The Four of July is almost here and Independence Day celebrations are kicking off, and one city in the Treasure Valley is showing a massive fireworks display that you can catch a day early.

You can watch the city of Nampa's early fireworks display at the Ford Idaho Center on Wednesday, July 3rd. The show is the only major display in the city, and is set to start around 10pm - 10:15pm.

If you can't make tonight's fireworks, don't fret! There are several nearby city fireworks displays planned for Independence Day, including:

