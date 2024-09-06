What's the deal with Nampa's new football fields?

NAMPA, Idaho — All three Nampa high schools are receiving new, artificial turf. Fields are paid for by the 2023 supplemental levy approved by voters last November.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

The District's Community and Media Relations Specialist, Matt Sizemore says, "We only have this beautiful field because of the 2023 supplemental replacement levy that our wonderful community voted 'yes' on."

A levy, passed by voters last fall, provides the Nampa School District with nearly $30 million over two years to fund everything from teacher salaries to school maintenance, playgrounds and new artificial turf.

"All money has to be, and has been, spent exactly how it's written in that levy ballot," Sizemore added.

$3 million over two years for turf fields is just about 10% of the levy. Thanks to property tax relief from the state at the time, Nampa taxpayers have been paying 20¢ less per $1,000 for schools. For the players, the excitement for a new, smooth playing surface has been building.

"I was just shocked," said Nampa High senior Julian Tapian, "I was just happy full of excitement, ready to play on the field. Once I saw the bulldog in the middle I was just 'holy cow, I'm ready to play on this field.'"

Fellow senior Luis Anguiano added, "You get a lot of grip right here, you don't slip a lot like you did in grass when it's muddy. Right here it doesn't really happen. You get a lot of traction, you can turn really quick."

The previous grass football fields, with watering, mowing, fertilizing, and weekly striping, each cost the district $30,000 per year.

Shaw Sports Turf, the company installing the turf, also provides turf for the Tampa Bay Rays, the Texas Rangers, and the College Football Playoffs. And they say it comes with warranties.

"First off, money-wise we're not going to be paying anything for the first year because it has a warranty for the first full year and we have an 8 year warranty on the turf and about a 20 year warranty on the pad that's underneath," Sizemore explained.

Tapian speaks to the feeling as the teams enters the field ahead of games. "The Bulldog pride that we have here is really nice. At the end of the day every time we go out the tunnel we say we're a family and that's what we always end on."

