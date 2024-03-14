What to expect at the next Nampa city council meeting and the concrete batch plant

NAMPA, Idaho — Sunroc is approaching the Nampa city council next week to appeal a narrow issue: whether the recent revocation decision was proper.

The appeal does not concern the substantive elements of the project itself, and therefore no public testimony will be provided. Planning & Zoning and Sunroc will each have about 10 minutes to present their arguments.

A decision on the appeal is expected to be made by the city council at the March 18 city council meeting.



The city council meeting on March 18 is open to the public, but no public comment will be heard

Sunroc have applied for two conditional use permits since 2023

The first CUP expired according to the city and the second was denied in February 2024

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

On Wednesday Sunroc appealed Nampa Planning & Zoning's decision to deny the conditional use permit that would have allowed for the construction of a concrete batch plant south of the Nampa airport.

But that isn't the only thing that Sunroc have appealed.

Sunroc has applied for two conditional use permits since 2023. The first application was approved by P&Z on February 14, 2023. The city says this application expired after six months.

"Sunroc feels that because they did work on the property, the language in our city code makes their conditional use permit locked in place. A CUP will expire after 6 months if no work has been done on the project," said City of Nampa Director of Planning & Zoning Rodney Ashby.

However, Sunroc began that work, clearing existing structures, on the land without a demolition permit.

"...but then that violates the conditions of the CUP so we revoked it."

The well-attended Planning & Zoning commission meeting on February 27, 2024 is when their second application was denied.

I reached out to Sunroc for an opportunity to interview on Thursday and while they weren't able to do an interview with me at the time, they did send me a statement that read:

"Our hope has always been to help build the community of Nampa. Every home, road, and building needs affordable concrete. That means we will pursue every possible option" Nate McDonald - Sunroc.

As for the next city council meeting, the city and Sunroc will have about 10 minutes each before the council to outline their arguments.

"It's an appeal of a decision that I made to revoke their original CUP that they submitted//because it's an appeal of that revocation, it's a very narrow scope, and it's only to address that revocation and whether it was proper," added Ashby