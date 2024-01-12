What does it take to call a snow day?

NAMPA, Idaho — Brent Carpenter has worked for Brown Bus Company for over 30 years and is part of the team that drives area roads at 4 a.m.



A collaboration between Brown Bus Co. and surrounding school districts goes into the decision making process.

Decisions are made by 5 a.m. with input from all sources.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

A school district calling a snow day is a collaborative effort that begins early. School districts and bus companies across the valley are in communication often.

“It’s a very, very collaborative effort in decision-making. I provide the operations side, my perspective and opinion, whether it’s safe to go,” explained Brent Carpenter, Operations Manager for Brown Bus Company.

Brown Bus Company has managers spread across the different districts and cities in the valley all communicating their observations throughout the morning.

Carpenter has been a part of Brown Bus for over 30 years and has experienced a lot of valley snowfalls.

“When we get 3-4 inches that’s actually good because there’s more traction for the tires. We would have to probably get 4-5, maybe 6 inches in the past,” he continued.

As we were finishing up our route this morning, Brent received a text from an area school district with their thoughts.

“Just got a text from one of the area districts and they have decided that they’re going to stay in school,” said Carpenter.

