Westbound I-84 lane closures near the Garrity exit due to a semitruck fire

NAMPA, Idaho — The Nampa Police Department issued a traffic alert warning of westbound lane closures on I-84.
Two lanes have reopened, Nampa Police said in an update at 7:50 p.m.
Police said all westbound lanes were closed after a semitruck caught on fire, but have reported no serious injuries.
Idaho News 6 will continue to provide updates on the closure.
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