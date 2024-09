NAMPA, Idaho — Westbound I-84 is closed between Northside Boulevard and Karcher/Midland while crews work to clear an accident and fuel spill on the interstate.

Traffic is being diverted off at Northside Northside Boulevard. Drivers will be able to return to I-84 at Karcher/Midland.

Eastbound traffic is not impacted.

Police say to avoid the area and expect delays. No estimated reopen time was given.