"We're refining each other so we can understand each other." September 17 is National Voter Registration Month

For many, Election Day is a bit like a holiday and it's coming up quick.

"You know, I think it's, there's a generation of voters who, you know, for a long time, the only way to vote was in person on election day."

November 5th is under 50 days away but until then Northwest Nazarene University is highlighting National Voter registration day on September 17th by hosting a panel with the Chief Deputy Secretary of State Nicole Fitzgerald and Canyon County Clerk Rick Hogaboam.

I caught up with Hogaboam ahead of the night's discussion.

"You know, the younger generation, I think everyone tries to figure out, hey, what are their political inclinations?" Hogaboam says, "and you can't really stereotype this generation. But I think the hope tonight is to really just underscore how elections work, the mechanics of it and what we do to safeguard so that there could be public trust."

One major change for people registering to vote this year - Student IDs are no longer valid forms of identification. Registration can only be done - even on Election Day - with proof of address and a valid state or federal ID.

This year's presidential election between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump could provide the highest turnout in years. Four years ago, voter turnout was about 79% and this year could hit 80%.

NNU's event featuring Hogaboam and Fitzgerald hoped to clarify the voting process and what happens after a person submits their vote.

"You know, that's the beautiful thing about America is like, I think we're at our best when you have people surrounding us who have different opinions. And so we're refining each other so we can understand each other," Hogaboam concluded.