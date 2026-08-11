Nampa approves emergency funds after water main break closes Garrity Boulevard

NAMPA, Idaho — The City of Nampa has approved emergency funding to repair a water main break and damaged roadway on Garrity Boulevard, south of I- 84.

The 16-inch domestic water main broke around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, closing all southbound lanes on Garrity. City crews are assessing the damage and coordinating with the Idaho Transportation Department and construction crews.

The city says it expects traffic flow to be restored sometime on Friday, Aug. 14.

Southbound traffic on Garrity from Idaho Center Boulevard is being diverted onto I-84. Drivers exiting I-84 westbound at Garrity can only travel north, while drivers exiting eastbound can only turn left to travel north.

Northbound Garrity remains open. Drivers are encouraged to use the Franklin Boulevard exit as an alternate route.

The city said some customers may have noticed a temporary drop in water pressure, but officials believe normal domestic water service has been restored to all customers.

People attending events at the Ford Idaho Center should leave early and allow extra travel time.

Police say they will provide updates as more information becomes available.

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