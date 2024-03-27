Watch Now
Washington man arrested, Nampa Police worried about possible local victims

Posted at 7:49 PM, Mar 26, 2024
NAMPA, Idaho — The Nampa Police Department is warning the community to be on the lookout for messages to children from 20-year-old Austin R. Holbrook from Kennewick, Washington.

According to police Holbrook is currently in custody in Washington and they've learned about possible criminal activity involving Holbrook in Nampa.

If you are the parent of a teen or pre-teen and you are concerned they have been in contact with Holbrook, contact the Nampa Police Department.

Crime Stoppers: 208-343-COPS
Nampa Police Dispatch: 208-465-2257 (option 1)

