Warhawk Air Museum's discussions on the proposed concrete batch plant, including Sunroc representatives

NAMPA, Idaho — Warhawk Air Museum held a discussion session surrounding the possible concrete batch plant with Sunroc representatives in attendance.



Community neighbors voiced additional concerns and opinions on the possible concrete batch plant.

Sunroc representatives were available to answer questions and listen to feedback.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

At the Warhawk Air Museum, Sunroc has made its first public appearance in the neighborhood discussions of approving or denying their proposed concrete batch plant immediately south of the Nampa Airport's runway.

I saw many familiar community faces at the Warhawk's community meeting. From school administrators, veterans, and volunteers at the Warhawk, and some of the neighbors that I met out at the corner of Grays and Victory.

After laying out the Warhawk's bullet points of concerns, a moderated discussion by the Warhawk leadership was opened up to neighbors. Concerns ranging from the height of the batch plant towers, water quality, land value, and past litigation from the federal government on behalf of the State of Idaho.

Sunroc leadership was in attendance taking notes from the community's concerns and providing literature and responses to some of the concerns.

"Our industry is heavily regulated and I want to address a couple of the pieces of information that came out tonight and our intent is to be 100% compliant, always," stated Sunroc's President Mark Elder.

The proposed batch plant has been approved by the FAA, whose sole concern is the height of any structure surrounding the runway, the EPA, and the Idaho DEQ.

Sunroc has a unique water plan in place for this particular location, essentially making it a closed system with no water runoff.

"Regarding our water system, it's important to point out that this is a plant that will recycle and reuse all the water. No water will leave this plant. It will be contained and it will be re-used and repurposed. That will help reduce and keep the dust contained," explained Nate McDonald, Sunroc's Government and Community Relations Director.