Warhawk Air Museum hosts hundreds to celebrate Memorial Day

NAMPA, Idaho — Hundreds turned out to the Warhawk Air Museum on Memorial Day to help the museum salute the country's veterans.



The group sent up two P-40 Warhawks, two P-51 Mustangs, and a T-6 Texan

The Warhawks and Mustangs flew across the Treasure Valley, flying over Kohlerlawn Cemetery, Kleiner Park, Veterans Cemetery, Veterans Memorial Park, Cloverdale Cemetery, and Meridian Cemetery.

The group sent up two P-40 Warhawks, two P-51 Mustangs, and a T-6 Texan, also known as "the pilot maker." And that is thanks to the bird's dimensions.

"It has a big wing, it's 42 feet long and the fuselage is only 28 feet long so it has some purposely built bad characteristics so if you could fly this, you could fly the fighters. This was the first step and if they weren't able to get through the T-6 then chances are they weren't going to be in the fighters," explains Warhawk's Director of Aviation Brand Lindsey.

Troops of families came out to the tarmac to enjoy the rare occasion of WWII air birds starting up and taking off, and for many, it's not their first rodeo.

"We went last year, we think they're really cool!" said Sarah and Avery Henrie.

Some even showed up in flight suits and costumes, like Sarah.

"I had this outfit from a dance I went to, it was 50s themes, so I thought I'd wear it today because it matches the vibe," she smiled and said.

Families and veterans in attendance are not the only family affair happening. T-6 Pilot Brand is the grandson of museum founders John and Sue Paul.

You know, I know everybody here on a first name basis, they are so welcoming and everyone is so helpful here at the museum. The volunteers are just awesome and I can't thank them enough," he added.