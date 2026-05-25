Warhawk Air Museum draws families on Memorial Day to connect kids with military history

NAMPA, Idaho — From vintage warplanes to military memorabilia, Memorial Day brought big crowds to the Warhawk Air Museum.

For parents like Sean and Colleen Hancock, the museum offers a place for both remembrance and education. The Hancocks are members at the museum and say they chose to spend the holiday there because it gives their kids a hands-on way to connect with history.

WATCH: Why families say the Warhawk Air Museum helps bring Memorial Day history to life for the next generation

Families connect kids with military history at Warhawk Air Museum

"We love how the Warhawk honors veterans and those who have fallen and also for families," Sean Hancock said.

"It's been really fun going through the museum and seeing all the different displays and getting to teach him about the specific planes— what they did—because he's really interested in planes," explained Colleen Hancock of their son's affinity for aviation.

For one young visitor, a favorite had already emerged — the P-40 on display inside the hangar.

The museum also helps the Hancock family connect national history with their own personal history.

"I get to actually say, 'hey, your great great uncle worked on that plane as a mechanic,' and so there's just so much rich history that we love to have it come alive and mean something personal to him and not just in general," added Colleen.

For younger visitors, the planes are often what pulls them in first.

"I've seen them in pictures, but not in real life," one young visitor said.

The Warhawk's next big event is the 116th Brigade Armor farewell, with free admission to the museum on Saturday, June 6.

For Canyon County happenings, news, and more— join our Facebook Group: 2C Neighborhood News - Nampa, Caldwell, Middleton

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.