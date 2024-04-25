Walmarts in Jerome and Nampa offer free disposal for Drug Take Back Day

NAMPA & JEROME, Idaho — The Nampa and Jerome Walmart locations will be offering free medication disposals on Saturday, April 27 for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

During the event, law enforcement will set up in parking lots at the Walmart locations from 10 am to 2 pm to help residents safely dispose of unwanted, unused, or expired prescription medications.



Jerome Walmart: 2680 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome, ID 83338

2680 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome, ID 83338 Nampa Walmart: 175 S Middleton Rd, Nampa, ID 83651

These will be the only two disposal locations in Idaho during the DEA's event.

“These events demonstrate the commitment behind preventing any misuse or abuse of prescription medications,” said Lisa Young, Group Director with Walmart Specialty Compliance and Ethics. “We deeply value the collaboration for efforts like this one, and it’s our goal to reduce the chances of prescription drugs being misused or abused.”