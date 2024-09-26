Victim stabs suspect during burglary and rape-attempt in Nampa

NAMPA, Idaho — The Nampa Police Department says the department responded to an attempted rape on Wednesday afternoon and found upon arrival that the suspect, who is a registered sex offender, had sustained multiple stab wounds from the victim during the attack.

The attempted rape occurred in a residence near Karcher and North Middleton Road. The victim knew the suspect as someone who lived in her neighborhood, according to police, and inflicted several stab wounds upon him out of self-defense when he forcefully entered her bathroom.

The suspect was identified by police as 72-year-old Douglas Eugene Slayton of Nampa, who is a registered sex offender with a prior conviction for rape. Slayton has been charged with burglary, battery with the intent to commit a serious felony, and false imprisonment.

The victim received medical treatment and has since been released from the hospital.