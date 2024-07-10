UPDATE: NSD reverses course on Union High School becoming transportation center

NAMPA, Idaho — Last week we brought to you the Nampa School District's plan to transform the former Union High School into the a transportation center. NSD said they'll be exploring more options in a press release Wednesday.

We were first to report on the Nampa School District decision to transition Union High School into a new transportation hub that would house about 100 school buses. That decision has not sat will with nearby neighbors. The District is now backtracking on their decision.

RELATED | First Student taking over NSD's transportation, Union High to become transportation center

Now, NSD is exploring other options for the location of its Transportation Center and Bus Depot with several potential sites currently under review, still including Union High School

NSD shared in a release that they hope to know more in the coming week and that they will share more information when it becomes available.

Full Press Release

The Nampa School District (NSD) is actively exploring new options for the location of its Transportation Center and Bus Depot.

Our primary goal is to provide a safe, efficient, and cost-effective solution for our transportation needs. To ensure the best possible outcome for our students, staff, and community, the district administration has initiated a comprehensive review of alternative locations for the new Transportation Center and Bus Depot outside of the former Union High School/Sunnyridge Elementary site.

Several potential sites are currently under review, with considerations including accessibility, impact on traffic, cost, and overall benefit to the district and surrounding neighborhoods. The District is committed to a transparent process and will be communicating with community members, staff, and other stakeholders to share updates as the process progresses.

