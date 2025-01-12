Ultimate RV Show in Nampa showcases the diversity of recreational vehicles

The Ultimate RV Show at the Ford Idaho Center is a free show with around 200 RVs that people can check out as they host a variety of different makes, models, and price points.

11.2 million U.S. households own an RV and Idaho features so many places to take them. RV sales went through the roof during the pandemic. They have since stabilized but some of the trends remain.

"I think manufacturers have done a good job lowering the average sales price making it more affordable for everyone to be able to go out and enjoy the lifestyle," said Cody Anderson of Camping World.

Looking at data from the RV Industry Association, the metrics reveal an interesting insight— RV owners are getting younger. In 2015, the 18 to 34-year-old market was just over five percent of the market. In 2022, those numbers jumped to 22 percent as the average age of an RV owner is now 32, down from 41 just two years ago.

Manufacturers have designed lightweight units making them cheaper and easier to haul. On top of that, the sprinter van trend upended the traditional RV market. The number of people living "the van life" nearly doubled from 1.9 million in 2020 to 3.1 million in 2022.

"We have those here and that is a thing," said Anderson. "We also have what is called destination trailers that are more like the tiny home movement."

Other trends include the integration of smart technology and the ability to monitor or control features through apps on your smartphone. Marc and Jenna were at the show looking at possibly replacing their toy hauler and that's what stood out to them.

"There are a lot of neat things down here," says Jenna. "All the new tech, there is a lot of new tech down here and it is fun," said Marc.

The show features so many different classes— from compact tent trailers, to travel trailers, fifth wheels, toy haulers, motorhomes, and luxury RVs, all of which were way nicer than my home.

One of the cool things about RVs is how customizable they are and the Ultimate RV Show is the perfect place to figure out what works best for you.

The Ultimate RV Show will continue on Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. However, if you don't make it out this weekend it will be at the Ford Idaho Show next weekend from Thursday through Sunday.