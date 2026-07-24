Two men charged with DUI after speeding leads to crash in Nampa

NAMPA, Idaho — Two men are accused of racing while driving under the influence in Nampa.

Nampa Police say an officer was on a call near 12th Avenue Road and 12th Avenue South on Saturday, July 18, when he saw the two vehicles speeding. One of the cars, a 2014 Honda Accord, crashed when approaching the curve at Roosevelt Avenue. Paramedics took the driver, 22-year-old Parker Del Hoffman of Nampa, to the hospital, where he was treated and released. He was then arrested for driving under the influence.

No other drivers were injured in the crash.

The driver of the other speeding car was 22-year-old Nicholas Allen Dykstra of Meridian. He was arrested at the scene for driving under the influence.

Nampa Police say both men were transported to the Canyon County Jail.

In a press release, Lt. Jason Kimball of Nampa Police wrote, “We ask everyone to stop and consider the dangers of reckless driving, especially in the form of racing on our roadways, and to simply not drink and drive. The impact of these decisions can easily change many lives. There is no excuse for this type of selfish behavior.”

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