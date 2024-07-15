Watch Now
Traffic lights out in Nampa during power outage, Idaho Power responding

Posted at 4:24 PM, Jul 15, 2024

NAMPA, Idaho — Police in Nampa are warning drivers of a traffic light outage impacting all intersections along Karcher from Midway to Marketplace. The alert was posted by the Nampa Police Department at 4:03 pm on July 15.

Police say that Idaho Power and other authorities are responding and working to restore power to the area.

Over 1,000 customers are impacted by the outage according to Idaho Power.

Drivers are asked to be patient as the outage is dealt with and are asking that drivers and residents not call dispatch about the issue as they are fully aware of the problem.

Updates on this developing situation will be added to this article as they are made available.

